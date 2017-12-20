Ohio village to vote to dissolve or keep local authority

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio community 30 miles west of Columbus will soon vote on whether to dissolve their village into a nearby township or keep its local authority.
Alexandria Mayor Andy Hallam tells The Columbus Dispatch the village council approved placing the issue on the May 8 ballot Monday. If dissolution is approved, the 187-year-old village will be turned into an unincorporated part of St. Albans Township.
Alexandria has seen struggles within local leadership recently. Several elected posts have turned over, and a former fiscal officer was sentenced to prison for theft of public funds.
Resident Stanley Robinson, who petitioned for dissolution, says it's too expensive for the village government to take care of local services.
Hallam plans to vote against dissolution, saying it could eventually lead to a change in taxes.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
