Fired Up Fireworks Contest Rules

Promotion Description. “Fired Up Fireworks Giveaway.” This promotion is sponsored by WXIX/FOX19 NOW, 635 W. 7th St., Cincinnati, OH, 45203.

The promotion begins on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. EST and ends on December 31st at 11:59 p.m. A prize drawing will be held on Jan. 2, 2018 and the winners notified via email and/or phone by 5:30 p.m. that day. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules. This promotion is no way sponsored by, endorsed by, or associated in any way with Apple.

Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Ohio: Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Adams, Highland, Clinton, Warren, Butler, Preble, Montgomery, Greene and Middletown. Kentucky: Gallatin, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Mason, Harrison, Carroll and Scott. Indiana: Jefferson, Jennings, Ripley, Decatur, Franklin, Fayette, Union, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland and Wayne who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Sponsors and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Winner must provide proof of legal residency of property and must be legally allowed to make changes or improvements to requested property and/or land.

3. How to Enter. There is one way to win this promotion. Beginning on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. EST individuals can win by finding the “Fired Up Fireworks” on our FOX19 NOW News App. Users finding the image must click on the ad and fill out an entry form to be entered to win one of the four prizes. All entries become the property of WXIX FOX19 NOW and Raycom Media. Said Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. Facebook is the only method of entering the giveaway. The authorized Facebook account holder at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to the account by Facebook. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the Facebook account associated with the winning entry.

Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WXIX/FOX19 NOW and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WXIX FOX19 NOW may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information, such as, but not limited to, the entrant’s contact information, email address, the URL of the entrant’s social media profile, twitter handle, user name, to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WXIX FOX19 NOW is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s) or the Social Media Sites (as defined below).

Prize(s). The four randomly selected winners will be awarded one prize from the following possible items: a 43-inch TCL 4K model 43S405 television with built-in Roku valued at $329.00, a Roku Ultra 4K player valued at $99.99, four Cincinnati Cyclones tickets for January 6, 2017 valued at $68.00, and a $50 Kroger gift card. WXIX will select which winner gets which prize randomly. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

How the Prizes are Awarded. All the eligible entries will be put into a randomized drawing and four winners will be selected. The prize must be claimed in person by the winner at the FOX19 NOW studios no later than 5:30 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2018, except the Cincinnati Cyclones tickets which must be claimed in person no later than 12 noon on January 6, 2017, otherwise the prize will be forfeited. A driver’s license, appropriate picture identification, or other proof of entrant’s identity is required to claim a prize. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for claims made due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. A driver’s license, appropriate picture identification, or other proof of entrant’s identity is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a publicity release, and a liability release within 10 days of selection notification. Failing compliance with any of these conditions, the winner will forfeit his/her selection and Sponsor(s) shall have the right but not the obligation to select another winner(s) based on the original judging criteria.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WXIX FOX19 NOW will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WXIX FOX19 NOW if WXIX FOX19 NOW reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WXIX FOX19 NOW and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto, including any information that is publicly available on the winner’s social media profile or account, or to which the winner gave Sponsor(s) permission to access, either directly or indirectly, through the Social Media Sites or any related application.

Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WXIX FOX19 NOW at any time. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WXIX FOX19 NOW are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to FOX19 NOW, ATTN: FOX19 NOW Fired Up Fireworks Contest Winners, 635 W. 7th St., Cincinnati OH 45203.