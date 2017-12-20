Tax bill hurts small college that serves needy in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A last-minute change to a sweeping tax overhaul bill means a small private college that serves needy students in Appalachian Kentucky will lose a key tax exemption that could cost it more than $1 million each year.
Berea College charges no tuition because it only accepts students who cannot afford to pay. Instead, students work for the college to help pay for their education, room and board.
The school was exempted from paying taxes on its endowment. But the exemption was removed from the bill because it violated the Senate's budget rules. Berea President Lyle Roelofs says the college was a casualty of Washington politics and might have to accept fewer students.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and Republican Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky say they are working on a solution.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >