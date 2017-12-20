Library Board votes to retain ownership of Main Library North Building

At a special meeting Wednesday evening, The Board of Trustees of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County voted to retain ownership of the Main Library North Building.

The library will re-purpose the North Building and maintain select services in that space. There is no definite time line for this process, but it is expected to begin in 2018.

The Board began to explore options for the North Building in October 2016.

“From the beginning, my fellow Board members and I exercised due diligence to ensure our final decision was made in the best interest of Library cardholders and staff,” said William J. Moran, incoming President of the Library Board of Trustees. “We’ve spent more than a year researching options

for the use of the building -- all ideas were on the table. We purposefully did not set a timetable for making a decision and we listened to input from the public and staff. I am confident the decision to maintain ownership and re-purpose the North Building is the best course of action.”

The Board also voted on Wednesday evening to place a new 1 mill levy on the ballot in May 2018. The money is needed to supplement the Library’s operations budget as state funding continues to decrease as well as to move forward with the Library’s Facilities Plan. This vision includes maintenance updates and renovations at many of the Library’s 41 locations.

In addition, the Library will make five branches fully accessible to people living with disabilities: Cheviot, Madisonville, Price Hill, Walnut Hills, and Wyoming.

The special Board meeting announced for Dec. 29 has been canceled.The community conversation for Dec. 27 will take place as planned.

