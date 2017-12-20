Woman said 2 dogs killed pet goat, wants owner held responsible

A woman from Alexandria, Kentucky wants to warn others about two dogs running around the neighborhood that she said is vicious towards animals - she said two dogs killed her beloved pet goat.

On Dec. 11 her pet, Littleson, was attacked by two other dogs. She said she wants the dog owner held responsible.

The family said they went outside to get some wood and Littleson didn't make any noise, but they saw two dogs.

When they checked their security camera their fears were realized as Littleson was attacked and killed.

Michelle Dischar is so upset she can't bring herself to watch the video.

"I know some people think it's a pet, or a farm animal, or a goat... but he was more than that," she said.

A Facebook post was put up and they were able to identify the dog owner, who she claims is taking no responsibility. She said they also realized the goat wasn't the only animal attacked.

"They killed four chickens... had calves cornered in the barn," Dischar said.

Her husband is fearing the worst.

"This dog is vicious. There are kids over here. What if they decided to turn on the kids," he said. "There has to be laws that are stricter for these dogs that kill other people's animals.

Police investigated and no charges were filed against the dog owner.

