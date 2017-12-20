Police: Possible serial robber wanted for hitting at least 3 stores

Police are searching for a man they believe is connected to three robberies within an hour on Wednesday night.

According to police, the suspect robbed the UDF in the 3300 block of Gelnmore Avenue in Westwood at gunpoint.

A short time after, the UDF on North Bend Road in Cheviot was hit, police said.

Police then said the Family Dollar in the 5800 block of Hamilton Avenue in College Hill was robbed.

The think all three could be connected.

Police said they are looking for a black male wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans seen driving a silver GMC van with red lettering on the side.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

