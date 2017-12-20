Police: Possible serial robber wanted for hitting at least 3 stores

A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..Full Story >
A Facebook picture that has been shared almost 57,000 times claims to show a praying mantis egg case attached to a Christmas tree branch and is warning people to check their trees..Full Story >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.Full Story >
The dogs were euthanized on Saturday. It was something suggested by the sheriff's office, who says they had support from the family.Full Story >
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.Full Story >
A Cleveland woman, in custody after human remains were found in her backyard, is reportedly pregnant with her 10th child.Full Story >
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.Full Story >
Four employees were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $27,000 worth of items from a Dollar General store in Supply.Full Story >
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."Full Story >
While Memphian Sherra Wright Robinson sat in a California jail Monday, charged with her ex-husband’s murder, WMC Action News 5’s Kontji Anthony dove through the pages of Sherra’s 230-page book "Mr. Tell Me Anything."Full Story >