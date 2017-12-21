University of Toledo offers students 4-year tuition freeze

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The University of Toledo is promising students the same tuition rate all four years of college.
The university's tuition guarantee begins next fall for first-year or transfer students. It sets a fixed amount for tuition and mandatory fees for four years, as well as on-campus housing and meal plans. Tuition goes up if students take classes beyond four years.
The plan doesn't cover the school's out-of-state surcharge or graduate student tuition.
Toledo becomes Ohio's eighth four-year public college or university to propose the guarantee. Lawmakers have frozen tuition in the state, but allow one-time increases as part of such four-year guarantees.
University trustees will set tuition rates annually for each four-year class, guaranteeing that undergraduate students will pay the same rate for four academic years.
