Fine dining or fast food? Eating's better in Power Five

By ERIC OLSON
AP College Football Writer
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The hundreds of millions of dollars that have poured into the Power Five conferences have allowed many schools to give their athletes the best of everything, right down to what they eat every day.
Nebraska, for example, will spend $3.3 million this year on athlete nutrition. In addition to the high-quality food at the training table and healthy snacks, the budget covers a director of food service, executive chef, registered sports dietitian and three assistants, and more than a dozen other staffers.
Schools outside the Power Five draw far less revenue and many provide the same dining options available to non-athletes on campus.
Akron will spend less than $100,000 on athlete nutrition, most of that for feeding athletes when campus dining services are closed. Athletic director Larry Williams says the disparity between wealthier schools and the less affluent is growing.
