University of Louisville hires administrator from Washington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A university administrator from Washington state has been hired as chief operating officer for the University of Louisville.
U of L announced Wednesday that Joseph K. Han will succeed Harlan Sands, pending board of trustees approval in March. Sands left U of L in January.
Han is vice president of operations at Central Washington University, where he's responsible for information services and security, institutional effectiveness, facilities management, environmental health and safety, and police and parking services.
Han has 27 years of experience in higher education leadership and operations. He said in a news release from U of L that he looks forward to building a process to achieve goals to support three campuses.
