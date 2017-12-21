Kentucky parks taking registration for photo scavenger hunt

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky parks department is taking registrations for its 2018 Family Adventure Quest.
A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says Kentucky State Parks will begin sending booklets containing 26 challenges for the digital photo scavenger hunt on Jan. 15. The challenges include games and historical photo re-creations.
It will be the 13th year the parks department has offered the adventure quest. Last year, 438 teams snapped photos in parks while finding objects and buildings to fulfill their quests and complete their booklets.
Teams can register online now or pick up mail-in registration at any state park beginning in February. Prizes are awarded depending on the number of challenges completed.
