Former Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to theft charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky sheriff accused of stealing money from an investigation fund used to make undercover drug purchases has pleaded guilty to two felony charges.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Marvin J. Lipfird was sentenced Tuesday to three months in jail, five months' home incarceration, 80 hours' community service and five years' probation. He'll have to repay Harlan County $20,285.
Federal prosecutors said Lipfird misappropriated more than $25,000 between 2011 and 2013. He was also accused of using a county-provided credit card for an array of personal expenses, including food, alcohol, hotel rooms and a subscription to a dating service.
Lipfird lost his bid for a third term as Harlan County sheriff in 2014.
He'll serve his jail sentence on weekends and has already repaid $2,262.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
