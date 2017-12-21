Police: Man had 2 handguns at Ohio psychiatric services ER

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a man wielding two handguns tried to storm into an Ohio hospital's psychiatric services emergency room before struggling with and then chasing an unarmed security officer. They say he wounded the guard, fired at another responding police officer and then fatally shot himself.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac on Thursday identified the gunman as 20-year-old Isaiah Currie of Cincinnati. Isaac says it's too early in the case to say what Currie's motive was, but that he had a record of multiple crimes. Hamilton County court records show several cases, including a felonious assault count for wounding someone last month.
Isaac didn't identify the wounded security officer and had no update on his condition.
Police responded to an active shooter report at University of Cincinnati Medical Center just before 2 p.m. EST Wednesday.
