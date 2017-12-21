Police: UC Health gunman released from jail week before shooting

A man armed with two handguns fired at a security guard before turning the gun on himself inside the lobby of a UC hospital building Wednesday.

Police said Isaiah Currie, 20, shot the security officer as he was walking through the metal detector of the psychiatric emergency services wing of University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The officer suffered two gunshot wounds to the torso and is in serious condition.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the guard, who has not been identified, acted heroically in confronting the suspect.

“He was able to push past Mr. Currie and flee out the front door into the parking lot area. Mr. Currie pursued the officer and fired several more rounds as he ran,” Isaac said at a press conference Thursday.

Currie had been released from jail about one week ago, Isaac said. He was out on bond on a felonious assault charge.

After chasing the security guard, Currie returned to the hospital lobby and fired at a Cincinnati police officer who approached the glass door entrance.

Officer Bob Nelson, who was working the hospital off-detail, was not hit. The officer did not return fire.

Isaac said Currie ducked back into the waiting area and fired a shot, taking his own life.

The psychiatric ER is located in the 3200 block of Burnet Avenue on the campus of UC Health. The incident happened around 2 p.m. and police stabilized the scene with 30 minutes.

Hospital surveillance cameras caught the confrontation on camera. Video released by CPD shows Currie walking in and out of the lobby carrying two guns.

Isaac said Currie was a violent individual with mental health issues, but he could not say what motivated Currie to open fire on the officer.

Currie was arrested on Nov. 2 for felonious assault. On Nov. 17, he added an assault charge to his criminal record when he allegedly got into an altercation with a jail guard, court documents show.

