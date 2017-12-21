Christmas comes early for cops battling Stage 4 cancer

Christmas came a little early for three local law enforcement veterans battling Stage 4 cancer.

Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff Tony Kelly was released from Good Samaritan Hospital Friday morning to celebrate the holidays at home.

He said he plans to get plenty of rest and catch up with family and friends as he rings in 2018.

"I'm doing OK," he said Friday. "I'm tired, but I just keep chugging along. Bad days to come but, in the end, good days to follow."

The father of three has been battling cancer for two years. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Mantel Cell Lymphoma in 2015 that has now spread to his lymph nodes, stomach and liver.

His co-worker, Deputy Mike Ware, and recently retired Harrison Police Officer Marvin Gambill said test results show their chemotherapy treatments are working to shrink their tumors.

Both men were both diagnosed in September with the pancreatic cancer that has spread to their livers.

"GOD IS GREAT!!!! We just got a phone call from the doctor's an they said there are no new lesions, "spots," and that there has been a decrease in lesions and some spots are even gone," reads a post Thursday on "Ware Strong" Facebook page. It follows the treatment of Hamilton County Deputy Sheriff Mike Ware.

"THANK YOU ALL FOR PRAYING PLEASE CONTINUE PRAYING... IN JESUS NAME WE PRAY!!!!!"

Gambill's tumors are down at least 25 to 50 percent, depending on their location, according to his Facebook page.

"Amazing, amazing," he said Thursday. "It's not going to fix everything, but it will give me a few extra days or weeks. Who knows what it gives me. I'll take it."

Gambill and his wife, Donna, who married days after he received his cancer diagnosis, are looking forward to leaving New Year's Day for a week-long trip to Florida.

He also is looking forward to spending a quiet Christmas at home with her and her grown son.

They plan to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and eat Schnecken coffee cake. His wife got the party started a little early Thursday when she brought him one shaped and decorated like a Christmas tree.

"Once you have one, it's like crack cocaine," Gambill said.

Gambill also plans to get back in the saddle again. He and his wife keep several horses at their southeastern Indiana home, including one who is expecting a foal in early 2018.

"I will make a little time to ride one of my horses on Christmas, even if its just for a few minutes," he said.

Gambill said he received proceeds this week from the Dec. 9 Benefit for Blue Against Cancer.

Sold-out crowd packs benefit for 3 law enforcement veterans with cancer

Organized by Hamilton County Sheriff's Captain Rick Neville and his wife, Donna, the fundraiser was held to help to pay the three men's medical expenses.

All three men say they are still overwhelmed by the outpouring of support at the benefit, which drew more than 1,000 people.

"It was so heartwarming and such an incredible show of love and support. I will never be able to thank everyone enough," Kelly said.

All three men have a special Christmas message to share:

"Every day is a gift. Utilize it to the fullest," Gambill said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.