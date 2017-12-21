Ohio woman charged in son's death after buried remains found

CLEVELAND (AP) - A woman has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son after authorities found the apparent remains of a child in the backyard of her Cleveland home.
Thirty-four-year-old Larissa Rodriguez was charged Thursday in Cleveland. Court records don't indicate if she has an attorney.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't yet identified the remains found Tuesday as those of Rodriguez's developmentally disabled son, Jordan, and hasn't said how he died.
Police went to the home Monday after receiving a tip from a relative living in Pakistan that the boy was buried in the yard.
Police say Rodriguez, a mother of nine, told officers the boy went to Texas with an aunt in early December. A court document says Jordan died on Sept. 22.
