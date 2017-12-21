APNewsBreak: State casino official fired for harassment

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records obtained by The Associated Press show a state gaming agent's sexual harassment complaint against her supervisor led Ohio casino regulators to a larger pattern of intimidation and the man's firing.

Records show Columbus-based deputy enforcement director Mark Leatherman lost his job in May. A termination letter obtained through a public-records request cited "actions and lack of professionalism in and out of the workplace."

Neither Leatherman nor the agent returned phone and social media messages seeking comment.

The female agent alleged in a February complaint that Leatherman harassed her and created a hostile work environment because she rebuffed his sexual advances.

Internal investigators subsequently found Leatherman had controlled staff for years through false claims that top commission staff planned to discipline or fire them.

