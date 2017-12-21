Senate GOP leader skeptical about another run at health law

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The top Senate Republican is skeptical at best about revisiting the Senate's botched efforts to dismantle Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act despite one GOP lawmaker's insistence the health care law will be scrapped.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell points out that the GOP-controlled Senate has been "unable" to pull back on the law known as "Obamacare" even with a 52-48 majority.
The six-term Kentucky lawmaker's comments come about the same time the government indicates the law remains viable. About 8.8 million people have signed up for coverage next year.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is vowing to fight on to repeal and replace the law no matter what.
