3 named for post left by Kentucky judge against gay adoption

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - A judicial nominating commission has chosen three attorneys for a vacancy left by a Kentucky judge who retired amid controversy over his objection to hearing adoption cases involving gay and lesbian adults.

The commission told the Glasgow Daily Times on Wednesday the nominees are Cheryl Berry Ambach, Mica Wood Pence and Traci Lee Peppers. Gov. Matt Bevin will appoint one of the nominees following the Dec. 16 retirement of former Judge W. Mitchell Nance.

The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission publically reprimanded Nance on Tuesday saying he violated canons prohibiting judges from showing bias based on sexual orientation, race, religion and national origin.

Nance heard family court cases in Barren and Metcalfe counties. Bevin's appointee will be interim judge until voters decide in the 2018 general election who finishes Nance's term.

Information from: Glasgow Daily Times, http://www.glasgowdailytimes.com

