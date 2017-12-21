Aldi, Kroger issue fruit recall over possible listeria contamination

Love apples? You may want to read this.

Two supermarket chains have launched recalls of some of the more popular varieties of apple.

Aldi's grocery store chain warns the fruit may be contaminated with Listeria:

Fuji Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383087139

Gala Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383086897

Golden Apples, 3 lb. bag, UPC code: 033383081175

Honeycrisp Apples, 2 lb. bag, UPC code: 079954000015

Honeycrisp Apples, unpackaged, PLU sticker: 3283

The apples were sold in six states, including Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Listeria can cause fever and diarrhea, similar to other foodborne germs. Read more at CDC.gov.

Kroger is also returning its lunchbox-size Fuji and Galas sold between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19:

Large size Fuji apples with PLU 4131

Lunch box size Fuji apples with PLU 4132

Lunch box size Gala apples with PLU 4129

5 pound mesh bag Fuji apples with UPCs of 79954-08715, 79954-04129, or 79954-04131 and lot codes of 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 169, or 174

5 pound mesh bag Gala apples with UPCs of 79954-08691 or 79954-04132 and lot codes of 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 169, or 174

No illnesses have been reported. Customers can return the apples to the store they bought them from for a full refund.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.