Museum dedicated to funk music genre opens in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A museum dedicated to the funk music genre has opened its doors in Ohio.
The president of the Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center in Dayton says the center received its final approvals from the city and is now taking reservations for private tours and events.
The Dayton Daily News reports David Webb says the grand opening will be held in January or February. A $5 donation will be requested per visitor.
Dayton was sometimes referred to as the Land of Funk in the 1970s and 1980s, thanks to groups including the Ohio Players, Steve Arrington's Hall of Fame, Zapp, Faze-O, Heatwave, Sun, Slave and Lakeside.
