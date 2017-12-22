Ex-school leader remains banned despite winning board seat

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A school board in Ohio has decided not to lift a ban against a former school superintendent who resigned amid an investigation and then was elected to its school board in November.
The move means former superintendent Patrick Hickey remains barred from going onto the district's property.
Hickey resigned as superintendent from Toledo's Washington Local district in 2015 before the school board could consider a resolution to fire him.
He later was banned after officials said he verbally abused referees at a basketball game and harassed school employees.
The board on Wednesday upheld the ban.
Hickey says he's confident a new board will lift the ban in January and allow him to attend board meetings on school property.
