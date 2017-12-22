Avondale hit-skip: Driver sought after critically injuring pedestrian

Cincinnati police are looking for the driver who hit a person getting off a bus Friday in Avondale.

Police have released surveillance video captured from the Metro Bus, which shows Timothy Whalen, 55, waiting for his stop on Reading Road and Hickman Avenue. As he's getting off the bus, the camera shows a black sedan pass by.

The driver in the sedan then turns west on Hickman Avenue, slamming into Whalen and knocking him on the pavement.

Police are still not sure what led to the driver running into Whalen. They say speed does not appear to be the cause.

Police still do not have a good description of the driver. They say the driver was in a dark four-door car, possibly wearing a yellow jacket. The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is continuing the investigation and any witnesses to the crash are asked to call 513-352-2514.

At last check, Whalen was listed in critical condition.

