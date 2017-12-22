Man killed during home invasion just released from prison

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio man who authorities say was fatally shot while trying to commit a home invasion robbery had just gotten out of state prison.

Cleveland.com reports 20-year-old Cornelius Love was released three days before being fatally shot early Wednesday at a home on Cleveland's east side.

The 41-year-old homeowner was not arrested after shooting Love several times.

Love was arrested in December 2015 and pleaded guilty the following December to robbery and other charges for stealing cellphones and wallets at gunpoint from two people on the same day.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid found three handguns, a knife, a pellet gun and ski masks in Love's car when he was arrested.

