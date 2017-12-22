Ohio judge ruled hospital gunman incompetent in 2016

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Court records show an Ohio judge last year ordered treatment in a state mental hospital for the gunman who this week wounded a security officer at a psychiatric emergency room before killing himself.

Isaiah Currie was confined temporarily in a hospital in 2016 and ordered to take medication after his arrest in 2015 for assaulting a University of Cincinnati Health security officer. Wednesday's shooting also involved a UC Health security officer, whose identity hasn't been released.

A 2015 police report says Currie was a patient, but didn't elaborate.

His current attorney says she knew Currie, who was 20, had a mental health history but that he seemed stable and coherent when she last saw him. He recently was freed on bond for a charge of assaulting a jail officer.

This story has been corrected to show that judge's ruling was in 2016, not two years ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.