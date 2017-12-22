Ohio unemployment rate drops in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 percent in November but remained higher than the national rate.
The state unemployment rate decreased from 5.1 percent in October and was lower than the 5 percent rate of November 2016.
The national rate was 4.1 percent in November, unchanged from October, and down from 4.6 percent in November 2016.
The state Department of Job and Family Services says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 5,600 jobs in November.
Job gains were reported in sectors that include educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; financial activities; professional and business services; and other services. Those gains exceeded losses in the information and trade, transportation and utilities sectors.
Government employment in Ohio dropped by 9,700 jobs in November.
