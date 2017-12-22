Talent company wants ex-football star's lawsuit tossed

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Talent management company IMG says it's futile for a former Ohio State and NFL football star to try expanding his antitrust lawsuit nationally.

The company says the dozens of colleges and universities now targeted by ex-linebacker turned broadcaster Chris Spielman are immune from such lawsuits.

IMG also said in a court filing this week that Spielman hasn't shown how former football players at these schools have been prevented from marketing their own likeness.

Spielman is asking a federal judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of former athletes nationwide.

Spielman's proposed complaint accuses IMG and apparel-maker Nike of wrongly using the likenesses of current and former players at 89 colleges and universities.

