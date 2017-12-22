Talent company wants ex-football star's lawsuit tossed

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Talent management company IMG says it's futile for a former Ohio State and NFL football star to try expanding his antitrust lawsuit nationally.
The company says the dozens of colleges and universities now targeted by ex-linebacker turned broadcaster Chris Spielman are immune from such lawsuits.
IMG also said in a court filing this week that Spielman hasn't shown how former football players at these schools have been prevented from marketing their own likeness.
Spielman is asking a federal judge to let him expand his class-action lawsuit alleging improper use of ex-players' images in marketing campaigns to include potentially thousands of former athletes nationwide.
Spielman's proposed complaint accuses IMG and apparel-maker Nike of wrongly using the likenesses of current and former players at 89 colleges and universities.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
