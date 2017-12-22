Police: 3 arrested after string of armed robberies across Cincinnati

Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Cincinnati over the past several weeks.

Cincinnati Police said the serial robbery suspects hit gas stations in Camp Washington, Price Hill, Western Hills, College Hill, as well as other jurisdictions within Hamilton County. The men are also responsible for a robbery at the U.S. Bank in Westwood Tuesday, according to police.

Kijuane Jones, 20, Rodney Knox, 21, and Quentin Mitchell, 17, are each charged with multiple counts of aggravated robbery.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle and conducted a "high risk traffic stop" in Westwood Thursday night. The suspects were taken into custody without incident, police said.

The arrests come after four stores were robbed Wednesday night and two more were held up Thursday night, police said in a social media post. Police have not said which robberies Jones, Knox and Mitchell were responsible for.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac commended officers for their diligence and persistence in pursuing the suspects.

“This is an example of the hard work, determination, and professionalism our officers display every day to keep our community safe," Chief Isaac said.

Anyone with more information about these crimes, or those involved in it, is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.