Driver injured in crash with hearse outside Tri-County Mall

The crash happened outside the Tri-County Mall, located in Springdale (FOX19 NOW)

A woman was injured when her vehicle smashed into the side of a hearse outside the Tri-County Mall Friday afternoon, according to Springdale police.

Police responded to reports of a crash with injuries and an unresponsive victim outside the Sears pickup area around 12 p.m.

The victim was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with unknown injuries. A passenger in her car was treated for minor injuries.

No one was in the hearse, officials said.

Video from the scene shows damage to the passenger side of the hearse and front portion of the silver SUV.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

