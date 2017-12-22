Northwest High School grad, Muskingum basketball player killed in car crash

Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.
A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Donald Trump once again exceeded the scope of his authority with his latest travel ban.
Congressional Republicans are looking ahead at a new year of lawmaking that will almost certainly require Democratic votes if they want to get anything done.
The father of a 6-year-old boy who lost his battle with pediatric cancer earlier this year said Thursday he has found the home ball Reds first baseman Joey Votto hit minutes before giving the dying child his bat and jersey.
