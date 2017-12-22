Northwest High School grad, Muskingum basketball player killed in car crash

A Northwest High School graduate and high school and college basketball standout died in a car crash Dec. 21.

Jarrell Marsh, 20, was killed in a traffic accident within minutes of leaving Muskingum University for holiday break.

According to reports, Marsh was traveling westbound on I-70 near Zanesville when he drove off the left side of the road and into the center median. The 2005 Chrysler Sebring he was driving overturned and Marsh was ejected.

The sadness and shock created by Marsh's death were evident on Twitter.

Marsh was a junior at Muskingum University where he was majoring in business management and a member of the men's basketball team.

Earlier this week this star athlete became the 31st Muskie player to score 1,000 career points, according to a statement from Muskingum University.

He was a two-time Honorable Mention All-Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) honoree and was recognized as the OAC Freshman of the Year for the 2015-2016 season. During his freshman season, he averaged 16 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Extremely devastated by the news this evening...thoughts and prayers are with our Marsh family in this most difficult time. — Northwest Athletics (@NorthwestAD) December 21, 2017

"Muskingum offers our heartfelt sympathies and prayers to Jarrell's family and friends during this difficult time," the release said.