Gold coin found in Salvation Army kettle in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Salvation Army says a gold coin has been found in a red kettle in Kentucky.

A statement from the organization says a 1-ounce Canadian coin worth around $1,320 was discovered Thursday night as staff counted donations in Louisville.

The Salvation Army's Major Roy Williams says gold coins aren't usually found in the Louisville area so "it's a true blessing."

Officials also found a gold coin last year in Louisville and say there are usually a few such coins found in locations around the U.S.

The Salvation Army's red kettle campaign ends Saturday. Williams said the goal is to raise $515,000 in Louisville and he think's they'll surpass it. Funds raised during the campaign go to help those in need.

