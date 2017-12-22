Suit: Apple slowed iPhones, forcing owners to buy new ones

Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman has agreed to a plea deal.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman has agreed to a plea deal.Full Story >
Trenton police have tracked down and arrested a suspect Saturday wanted for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on West State Street.Full Story >
Trenton police have tracked down and arrested a suspect Saturday wanted for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on West State Street.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.Full Story >
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.Full Story >
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.Full Story >
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.Full Story >
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.Full Story >
The new operating system sparked complaints across social media when iPhone users realized that their phone’s battery was draining faster than usual.Full Story >
Computers have made our lives easier, but they’ve also created many new ways for thieves to steal information, money and identities.Full Story >
Companies, people, governments, and non-profits are evaluating their cyber security after ransomware held information hostage across the globe.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.Full Story >
From SpaceX stepping into the void the closed NASA Space Shuttle program to news about the planets - including a possible new large one, click here for all the news regarding space, the universe and beyond.Full Story >
From SpaceX stepping into the void the closed NASA Space Shuttle program to news about the planets - including a possible new large one, click here for all the news regarding space, the universe and beyond.Full Story >