Man found competent to stand trial in roommate's death

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man accused of killing his roommate at an assisted living facility has been found competent to stand trial.
The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that 37-year-old The Reverend, formally known as Robert Allen Reynolds, was found competent to stand trial Thursday.
He's charged with murder in the 2016 death of 71-year-old Gary Glueck, his roommate at Scottsville Manor assisted living facility. Court records show Glueck died after being stabbed with a pen and a coat hanger, and strangled with an electrical cord.
Judge Steve Wilson found him competent after hearing testimony from two psychiatrists and a detective.
Dr. Eric Drogin, a psychiatrist retained by The Reverend's lawyer, testified that he currently feels The Reverend is competent, and "medication is a significant factor in keeping him on track."
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com
