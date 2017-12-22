Holiday travel: Rain will change over to wintry mix by lunchtime Saturday

Heavy rain will change over to a wintry mix of rain and snow by lunchtime Saturday.

Snow will linger into the afternoon.

As a result, use extra caution if you are traveling.

Accumulating snow, possibly 1/2 inch, is expected Sunday. This means a potential for slick roads and reduced visibility.

