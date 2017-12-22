Carlisle police seek 'Red Ryder Gang' after string of BB incidents

Carlisle police are looking for a group of people they're calling the Red Ryder Gang.

They say Thursday night the group used a BB gun to damage several homes and cars.

Fans of the movie "A Christmas Story" may recognize the nickname chosen by police.

If your property was damaged, Carlisle police want to hear from you. They can be reached at 937-746-0117.

