Sheriff: Boy's death in officer shooting 'tragic accident'

On a porch, a woman exchanged fire with four deputies. The woman was hit and died at the scene.Full Story >
On a porch, a woman exchanged fire with four deputies. The woman was hit and died at the scene.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman has agreed to a plea deal.Full Story >
An Ohio college student charged with rape in what authorities said was a sexual assault on an unconscious woman has agreed to a plea deal.Full Story >
Trenton police have tracked down and arrested a suspect Saturday wanted for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on West State Street.Full Story >
Trenton police have tracked down and arrested a suspect Saturday wanted for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on West State Street.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyFull Story >
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyFull Story >
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyFull Story >
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyFull Story >
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86Full Story >
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86Full Story >