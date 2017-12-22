Police arrest man they believe took packages from NKY porches

Police officers in Florence feel they have nabbed a package thief caught on a neighbor's Ring.com video.

Mark Taylor was arrested and charged with theft of mail matter, possession of stolen mail, and operating on a suspended license.

Police said Taylor was pulled over for driving with no headlights when they noticed the items in the back of his truck.

“As we began talking, officers recognized the vehicle involved in a previous theft of mail matter,” Officer Tom Leone said.

Police were able to find about 15 items in the back of his cab that did not belong to him. They believe the items were taken from porches around the area.

A friend of the victim says a video they posted on Facebook shows Taylor grab an item before stopping to snag an ashtray.

“I pray you are a desperate soul trying to make your loved ones happy, but I find it hard to believe," said the friend. "What I see is a man that believes he's entitled to other people's items. Items he did not work for.”

Police are asking people to come forward if they believe they may have been a victim.

