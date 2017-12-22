Dash cam video sheds light on chase than spanned 3 SW Ohio counties

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dash camera video from a Dec. 6 chase that spanned three counties in southwest Ohio.

According to court records, Rigoberto Ramirez, 21, was the man behind the wheel of the 2017 Kia Optima that attempted to flee troopers. The car was reported stolen from Enterprise Rentals. According to the arrest report, Ramirez admitted to using cocaine prior to the pursuit.

The chase started at mile marker 18 along Interstate 71 northbound in Sycamore Township and ended in Wilmington.

The video shows the driver lose control and run into a parked car.

After the chase was over, Ramirez was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and charged with failure to comply, receiving stolen property, OVI, speeding, and driving without a license. All five of the charges were ignored, but can be presented again at a later date.

After being arrested in Hamilton County, Ramirez was transported to Columbus where he had several outstanding warrants.

The Franklin County Correctional Center I in Columbus confirms Ramirez is currently an inmate and is behind bars facing charges of aggravated burglary, domestic violence, weapons under disability, four counts of felonious assault, and intimidation of a victim or witness.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.