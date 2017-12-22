Last minute holiday shopper? Here's what to look for on 'Super Saturday'

If you don’t have your holiday shopping finished yet, you still have time.

Sometimes procrastination does pay off. This is the time when retailers know you have to switch your shopping from online to in-store.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are a distant memory, but this year retailers are calling Dec. 23 Super Saturday:

Consumers should look for extended hours and one-day sales.

Plan to get there as early as stores open to beat some of the crowds.

Look for deals on those grab-and-go gifts like jewelry and perfume.

Toys will also be a great deal this weekend -- look for discounts of up to 50 to 60 percent off.

Perennial favorites like Legos, Fisher Price, and Barbies usually hit their lowest prices this time of the year.

This is also a great time to buy bubbly (competition drives down the prices of champagne during the holidays)

And you can also find deals on gift cards, which make great last minute gifts. We’ve found retailers offering a free $20 gift card for every $100 gift card you buy. Experiential gift cards also make a great gift -- treat someone to a wine tasting, concert, or spa treatment.

The Simply Money Point: Stores know you’ll be shopping this weekend so they’ll offer discounts to get you in the door. Shop with a plan so you can stay on track and on budget.

And of course, the best deals will come on Tuesday -- the day after Christmas.

