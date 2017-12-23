Ohio hospital chain buying home medical equipment business

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - A northwestern Ohio health care provider that operates a dozen hospitals is buying a home medical equipment business.
Toledo-based ProMedica plans to acquire the medical equipment business from Ohio-based O.E. Meyer Co.
A ProMedica spokeswoman tells the Sandusky Register that the acquisition fits with its home medical equipment department.
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
ProMedica operates 12 hospitals in northwestern Ohio and southeastern Michigan.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
