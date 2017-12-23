Ex-Ohio village police chief indicted for assault, theft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - The former police chief of a village near Youngstown has been indicted on charges related to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stealing cash from a home while removing a body as a coroner's investigator.
The Vindicator reports 41-year-old Richard Jamrozik, of Campbell, was charged in an indictment Thursday with felonious assault, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and theft in office.
Jamrozik was Lowellville's chief from November 2015 until he resigned in August 2016 after agreeing to a five-year civil protection order filed by his live-in girlfriend.
The indictment alleges Jamrozik split his girlfriend's skull with a golf club and caused other injuries, and that he stole $2,500 from a home where he removed a body before becoming chief.
A message seeking comment was left with Jamrozik's attorney Saturday.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
