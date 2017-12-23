VIDEO: Soldier surprises Hillsboro dad with early homecoming - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

VIDEO: Soldier surprises Hillsboro dad with early homecoming

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
HILLSBORO, OH (FOX19) -

A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas. 

Scott Hall had not seen his father, Nolan Hall, since he left for Texas nine months ago.  Scott was eager to make it home and see his dad, who suffered a heart attack last month and underwent a quadruple bypass. 

Scott's sister, Heather, captured the moment her brother showed up in Hillsboro for the holiday surprise. Check it out in the video player above. 

