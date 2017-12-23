VIDEO: Soldier surprises Hillsboro dad with early homecoming

A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.

Scott Hall had not seen his father, Nolan Hall, since he left for Texas nine months ago. Scott was eager to make it home and see his dad, who suffered a heart attack last month and underwent a quadruple bypass.

Scott's sister, Heather, captured the moment her brother showed up in Hillsboro for the holiday surprise. Check it out in the video player above.

