Troopers seize 251 grams of heroin in Hamilton County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.

A drug-sniffing dog helped authorities find 251 grams of heroin under the driver's seat of a Chevy pickup truck, OSP reports. The drugs had a $37,650 street value.

The driver, Hector Carillo, 39, of Mexico, was arrested and charged him with drug trafficking.

Troopers initially stopped Carillo for a registration violation on Northland Boulevard.

Troopers seized 251 grams of heroin in a Hamilton County traffic stop. Read more: https://t.co/QoIGcQLv3J pic.twitter.com/7AYHFiiUjh — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) December 22, 2017

He is currently held at the Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.