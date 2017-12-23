Troopers seize 251 grams of heroin in Hamilton County - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Troopers seize 251 grams of heroin in Hamilton County

Hector Carillo (Provided by Hamilton County Jail) Hector Carillo (Provided by Hamilton County Jail)
SPRINGDALE, OH (FOX19) -

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.

A drug-sniffing dog helped authorities find 251 grams of heroin under the driver's seat of a Chevy pickup truck, OSP reports. The drugs had a $37,650 street value. 

The driver, Hector Carillo, 39, of Mexico, was arrested and charged him with drug trafficking.

Troopers initially stopped Carillo for a registration violation on Northland Boulevard. 

He is currently held at the Hamilton County Jail.

