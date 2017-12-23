GOP trend in Ohio could face Trump test in 2018

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Republicans have a chance to complete their statewide domination in 2018 by unseating a Democratic U.S. senator while maintaining their hold on governor and other statewide offices.
However, the traditional presidential bellwether also offers Democrats a chance to blunt GOP momentum in mid-term elections with a president whose approval ratings have been skidding like Ohio drivers on early morning ice. President Donald Trump fielded 52 percent of the vote for a convincing victory in Ohio a little more than a year ago, but national polls show his job performance so far is getting low marks.
Although he won't be on the 2018 ballot, his party's ticket could have to absorb some of the discontent with his performance.
A big field seeks to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
