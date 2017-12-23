Police tip leads to Trenton bank robbery arrest

Dustin Pedersen, 36, was arrested for a robbery of a Fifth Third Bank in Trenton on December 16. (Trenton Police Department)

Trenton police say they tracked down and arrested a suspect Saturday wanted for robbing a Fifth Third Bank on West State Street.

Dustin Pedersen is charged with one count of aggravated robbery for the incident that occurred on December 16.

Police were tipped information from the community in regards to Pedersen's possible involvement and their investigation resulted in discovering evidence associated with the robbery.

Pedersen, 36, is being held in the Middletown City Jail and on a $250,000 bond.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and any information can be directed to the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341.

