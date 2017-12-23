Ohio high school student killed after car slides on icy road

SIDNEY, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an 18-year-old high school student has been killed after her car slid across the center line on an icy road and collided with a van traveling in the opposite direction in western Ohio.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has identified the teen killed in the collision around 8:30 a.m. Saturday as Kacey Swiger, of Sidney. She was a senior at Sidney High School.
The Sheriff's Office says the driver of a company work van was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Swiger was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident occurred on State Route 29 near Mason Road.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >