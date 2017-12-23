Ohio VA Center plans Christmas Eve candlelight service

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service.

The theme of the service Sunday is about encountering Christmas during wartime.

The 7 p.m. nondenominational service is open to veterans and their families, VA staff and the public.

The Dayton VA center accepted its first patient 150 years ago in the post-Civil War era

