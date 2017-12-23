Driver wanted for fleeing Police during traffic stop

Driver was pulled over after the vehicle was located and matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident. (Fort Mitchell Police)

Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.

The incident occurred after police located a vehicle matching the description of one involved in a shoplifting incident in the Crestview Hills Town Center. Once the vehicle was pulled over, the officer walked up and talked to the car for a few moments before the driver sped away into heavy traffic on northbound Interstate 75, according to police.

Sgt. Mike Gross, who initiated the traffic stop, was mere inches away from the vehicle when it fled the scene and was not injured.

Police say that the vehicle pictured is from the Dayton, OH area and not registered to the driver.

Police are asking that if you know the identity of the driver to contact Fort Mitchell Police at (859) 356-3191 or to email Sgt. Gross at mgross@fortmitchell.com. Information can be relayed anonymously.