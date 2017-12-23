Police in Ohio find explosive device in suspect's hotel room

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (AP) - Police evacuated a hotel and restaurant after finding an explosive device while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

The Dayton Daily News reports Riverside police found the device after receiving a call about 5 p.m. Saturday about a vehicle in a hotel parking lot.

Police Sgt. Mike Safriet says officers found items inside the vehicle that came from a burglary in Dayton and discovered a 12-inch-long explosive like those used by construction companies in a suspect's hotel room.

It wasn't clear how the suspect, who was not named, obtained the device. The hotel and a nearby restaurant were evacuated and a street was closed for about five hours.

The bomb squad took the device and planned to detonate it.

