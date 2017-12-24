Thousands spend Christmas in shelters after Philippine storm

One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country's south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.Full Story >
If you live in the Northeast or Midwest, you're not dreaming: It's probably going to be a white Christmas.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country's south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.Full Story >
Flash flooding is causing intermittent street flooding in Eufaula. As of right now, all streets are opened, but this could change.Full Story >
Forrest County Emergency Management are asking motorists to avoid Peps Point Road after flash flooding affected the area.Full Story >
Frustrated residents lash out at council members as they learn more about what's gone wrong with the Sewerage and Water Board.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders will not offer a minimum sentence of 20 years for a man who allegedly drove drunk and killed three children and their parents in October.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Detroit Lions, 26-17, and improve to 6-9 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetFull Story >
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaFull Story >
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseFull Story >
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018Full Story >
Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economyFull Story >
Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced Boston archbishop who epitomized the Catholic Church's failure to protect children from sexually abusive priests, dies at 86Full Story >
