Asbestos-laced kids' makeup pulled from Claire's shelves

An AP analysis find that more than 4 in 5 signed up under health law are in states that Trump won.Full Story >
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.Full Story >
Congress has again failed to approve long-term funds for a popular program that provides health insurance for nearly 9 million low-income children.Full Story >
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.Full Story >
The level exceeds what experts thought was possible after another year of political battles over the Affordable Care Act, not to mention market problems like rising premiums and insurer exits.Full Story >
